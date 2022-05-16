Türkiye and Algeria have signed several agreements after leaders of both countries met in Ankara where they held comprehensive talks and pledged to deepen trade and defence ties.

The two countries signed agreements in various areas from mining to the environment, and education to culture, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference on Monday with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"As two countries that play an important role in ensuring peace and stability on the African continent, we are determined to strengthen defence industry cooperation," Erdogan said.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade volume between the two countries rose 35 percent to $4.2 billion, he said.

Tourism, agriculture, and security are other important areas that the two countries spoke about stronger cooperation on, Erdogan said.

'Investment volume will expand to $10B or more'

Tebboune said he and Erdogan had an opportunity to enhance the countries' deep-rooted ties in many fields and stressed he believes the investment volume with Türkiye will expand to $10 billion or more.

Tebboune said Algeria is "considering taking important steps (with Türkiye), especially in the civilian, military, and naval industries."

"We had a comprehensive and fruitful meeting with Mr. Erdogan," said Tebboune, adding the two leaders can bring the two brotherly countries to a much better place.