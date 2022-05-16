Fresh from a landslide election win in April, Hungary's Viktor Orban has formally been sworn in as prime minister, launching a fresh attack against Brussels and a "suicidal" West.

Urging the EU to respect the sovereignty of nation states, Orban said "cultural alienation is growing between the western half of Europe and Hungary" on Monday

"That is because we believe in the Christian civilisational foundations of Europe, and in the nation, which Brussels has given up," he told parliament.

He was formally being reelected as premier in the 199-seat assembly by 133 votes to 27 against.

One opposition party walked out of the chamber in protest over what they see as an unlevel playing field, calling the new government "illegitimate".

The central European country is currently in talks with other EU members seeking to push through a Russian oil ban following Moscow's attacks on Ukraine.

Orban, who has sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years, has said he would not support the proposed ban, citing his country's dependency on Russian oil.

