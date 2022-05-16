Grieving residents from Buffalo have held vigils after a white gunman who officials have branded "pure evil" shot dead 10 people at a grocery store in a "racist" rampage.

The police commissioner for the US city in western New York, Joseph Gramaglia, told reporters on Sunday the 18-year-old suspect did "reconnaissance" on the predominantly Black area surrounding Tops Friendly Market and drove there from his home town of Conklin, more than 322 kilometres away.

Wearing heavy body armour and wielding an AR-15 assault rifle, the shooter killed 10 people and wounded three others –– almost all of them Black –– before threatening to turn the gun on himself. Police said officers talked the gunman down before arresting him.

The suspect, identified as Payton Gendron, was arraigned late on Saturday on a single count of first-degree murder and held without bail, the Erie County district attorney's office said. He pleaded not guilty.

"The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this is an absolute racist hate crime," Gramaglia said on Sunday, adding Gendron had a rifle and shotgun in his car.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was unequivocal about the shooter's motivations: "This individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he possibly could."

Gramaglia said the gunman just last year made "generalised threats" at his high school, after which state police referred him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation that lasted approximately one day and a half.

He was then released.

'Domestic terrorism'

Earlier on Sunday residents held a vigil outside the store, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James addressed a church service.

Hochul, a Buffalo native, described the shooting as a "military-style execution" and said racist messaging was "spreading like wildfire," especially online.

In angry and mournful tones, speakers at the event decried easy access to powerful guns and the latest eruption of racist violence, in what has become tragically routine brutality nationwide.

Just hours later in California, a shooting at a church southeast of Los Angeles left one person dead and four others "critically wounded," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

In Washington, President Joe Biden –– whom the White House said would visit Buffalo on Tuesday –– condemned the racist extremism and "the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America."

The attack evoked memories of recent US history's most devastating attacks, including a white man's 2015 massacre of nine worshippers in a South Carolina Black Church, and the 2019 attack by a white man in Texas that claimed 23 lives, most of them Latino.

Attorney General James, who is Black, described Saturday's murderous assault as "domestic terrorism, plain and simple."