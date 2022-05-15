TÜRKİYE
Türkiye expects Finland, Sweden to have clear stance against terrorism
Countries supporting terrorism should not be allies in NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister  Mevlut Cavusoglu says, expressing concerns over Sweden and Finland's support to the PKK terror group.
Cavusoglu commented on his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde’s statements on relations with terror groups, saying they were not “productive” but “provocative”. / AFP
May 15, 2022

Türkiye has always supported the idea of NATO's expansion, but it has concerns over Finland and Sweden’s desire to join the alliance given their relations with terror groups, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

 Mevlut Cavusoglu’s statements on Sunday came after an informal NATO gathering in Germany’s capital Berlin.

 “Countries supporting terrorism should not be allies in NATO,” he said.

He added that he briefed participating officials on the support the two countries provided to the PKK terror group, especially the arms aid supplied by Sweden.

 Both Finland and Sweden “must stop supporting terror groups” and give clear security guarantees in order to become NATO members, Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye does not favour Finland, Sweden joining NATO for now

Concerns raised

Cavusoglu also noted that member countries should show solidarity with one another. Restrictions on export permits by would-be NATO member countries are “unacceptable", he added.

 Furthermore, Cavusoglu commented on his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde's statements on relations with terror groups, saying they were not "productive", but "provocative".

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg voiced confidence at resolving Ankara's stated concerns. He said he was in touch with Cavusoglu.

"Türkiye made it clear that its intention is not to block membership," Stoltenberg told reporters virtually after alliance foreign ministers met in Berlin.

"I am confident we'll be able to find common ground, consensus on how to move on membership issues," Stoltenberg said.

READ MORE:What are the pros and cons of becoming a NATO member?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
