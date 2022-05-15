Sunday, May 15, 2022

Video shows burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant

White, brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in what a British military expert said looked like either an attack with phosphorus or incendiary weapons.

Reuters news agency was not able to immediately identify the type of munitions being used on the Azovstal complex or when the video was taken. It was posted on Sunday on the Telegram messaging application by Alexander Khodakovsky, a commander of the pro-Russian self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk.

"If you didn't know what it is and for what purpose - you could say that it's even beautiful," Khodakovsky said in a message beside the video. Khodakovsky could not be immediately reached for comment. It was not immediately clear which forces had fired the munitions, or from where.

Hamish Stephen de Bretton-Gordon, a former commanding officer of Britain's Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment, said: "It does look very much like white phosphorus rockets or artillery shells which are exploding just above the ground or upon the ground."

Ukraine 'deployed' new US howitzers at front lines

Ukraine has deployed many of its new US M-777 howitzers at the front lines and Washington has delivered all but one of the 90 artillery pieces they were due to send, the US embassy in Kiev has said.

The M-777 howitzer consignment is part of a huge outlay of weapons from Washington to help Ukraine fend off Russia's attacks. The M-777 is seen as particularly significant because of its long range and accuracy.

The US embassy reposted a Ukrainian military video of Kiev's soldiers training to use the weapons. "M-777 Howitzers in action. Part of the United States' most recent $800 million care package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," it tweeted.

Ukraine 'resists' renewed Dontesk offensive

The Ukrainian military has said it had held off a renewed Russian offensive in the Dontesk area of the Donbass. Russian troops also tried to advance near the eastern city of Izyum, but Ukrainian forces stopped them, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region reported.

Over the weekend, Russian forces hit a chemical plant and 11 high-rise buildings in Siverodonetsk, in the Luhansk area of the Donbass, the regional governor said. He said nine people were injured.

Russia also continued striking railways, factories and other infrastructure across Ukraine. Russian missiles destroyed “military infrastructure facilities” in the Yavoriv district of western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, the governor of the Lviv region said.

Sweden's ruling party backs joining NATO

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats have said they backed the country joining NATO, abandoning decades of opposition in the wake of Russia's attacks on Ukraine and creating a large parliament majority in favour of membership.

With neighbouring Finland already set to hand in its application, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is now all but certain to launch a formal application within days.

Finland decided to seek NATO membership as top diplomats from the Western alliance met in Berlin. The leaders of the militarily neutral country said Russia's Ukraine operation had changed Europe's security landscape.

Blinken confident on Finland, Sweden NATO bids

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced confidence that Sweden and Finland would join NATO once they formally apply.

"The United states would strongly support the NATO application by either Sweden or Finland should they choose to formally apply to the alliance," Blinken told reporters after NATO foreign ministers met in Berlin.

He said he heard "almost across-the-board very strong support" for the NATO bids. "I'm very confident that we will reach consensus," he said.

Eurovision win in hand, band releases new Ukraine video

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, fresh off its Eurovision victory, has released a new music video of its winning hit “Stefania” that features scenes of conflict-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear, as the annual song contest took on ever more political tones.

The video was released hours after Kalush Orchestra brought Ukraine its third Eurovision win, pulling ahead of Britain in the grand finale thanks to a surge of popular votes from some of the estimated 200 million viewers from 40 participating countries.

Band members posed for photos and signed autographs outside their three-star Turin hotel on Sunday. They must return to Ukraine on Monday after being given special nod to leave to attend the competition; most Ukrainian men between age 18 and 60 are barred from leaving in case they are needed to fight.

Official: Iran considering gas exports to Europe

Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official has said against the backdrop of soaring energy prices due to Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

"Iran is studying this subject but we have not reached a conclusion yet," Deputy Oil Minister Majid Chegeni was quoted as saying by the ministry's official news agency, Shana. "Iran is always after the development of energy diplomacy and expansion of the market," he added.

Russia's incursion into Ukraine in February sent global oil and gas prices soaring, with many European countries dependent on energy imports from Russia.

Ukraine claims 27,400 Russian troops killed in conflict

Some 27,400 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the conflict in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said.

It said Ukrainian forces have destroyed 200 Russian aircraft, 164 helicopters, 416 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,220 tanks and 2,958 armoured vehicles since the crisis erupted on February 24.

Russia has also lost 195 multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,087 vehicles, 95 cruise missiles, 89 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats, it added.

Türkiye expects Finland, Sweden to have clear stance against terrorism

Türkiye has always supported the idea of NATO's expansion, but it has concerns over Finland and Sweden’s desire to join the alliance given their relations with terror groups, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

“Countries supporting terrorism should not be allies in NATO,” said Mevlut Cavusoglu after an informal NATO gathering in Germany’s capital Berlin.

He added that he briefed participating officials on the support the two countries provided to the PKK terror group, especially the arms aid supplied by Sweden.