The world is dominated by problems such as ecological disasters, international terrorism, economic crisis, and cyber security, the head of Türkiye's public broadcaster has said.

Consultation platforms have been created and decisions made to resolve these problems, but young people have missed out, Director-General Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) Mehmet Zahid Sobaci stressed on Saturday.

Emphasising that creativity is in the nature of youth, Sobaci said young people have a strong instinct to dream, innovate, and be dynamic.

Speaking at NEXT, an event organised by the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Sobaci said that if this dynamism, these creative ideas, and innovative perspectives are not included in solving these problems, more difficulties will arise in solving today's issues.

The one-day event was designed to tackle major issues facing the global community, aiming to bring together thousands of curious minds from Türkiye and other countries.

'When youth and future come together, hope emerges'