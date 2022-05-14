TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Aliyev inaugurate Türkiye's new Rize-Artvin airport
Rize-Artvin Airport has been built in Yesilkoy and Pazar coast line, which is 34 kilometres from the centre of Rize, 105 kilometres from Trabzon and about 75 kilometres from Artvin.
Erdogan, Aliyev inaugurate Türkiye's new Rize-Artvin airport
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration ceremony. / AA
May 14, 2022

The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents have jointly inaugurated the Rize-Artvin Airport, the world's fifth and Türkiye's second airport built on land reclaimed from the sea.

"We will fulfil our Vision 2053 of being a world logistics superpower," Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the inauguration ceremony on Saturday. 

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev was also present on the occasion. 

"We'll continue expanding our network of ports, railways, airports, roads and infrastructure," Erdogan said.

"We are here to serve our people, and this what we will always do," he added.

The project was completed in five years costing around $285 million, the Turkish president said, adding "this work shows how progressive we are and no mountain or sea can stand in our way to serve our people."

Speaking at the event, Aliyev said that Türkiye is developing with each passing day and that Türkiye is a "power centre" of the world.

First flight

Recommended

Earlier, Turkish Airlines flight 2538, which took off from Istanbul at 0530GMT, was the first flight to land at the Rize-Artvin airport at 0735GMT on Saturday.

The plane's passengers were welcomed by Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

Aliyev also arrived in Rize at 1045GMT and was welcomed by Erdogan.

The airport is the second in Türkiye and Europe and the fifth in the world, to be built by using sea embankment.

Despite being constructed at sea, the airport will be the same size and share the same characteristics as mainland airports. 

The airport has an annual capacity to handle three million passengers.

The width and length of the runway was modelled using Boeing 737-800 type aircraft as references.

READ MORE:Istanbul Airport ranked second busiest in the world last year

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks