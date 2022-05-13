WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire in commercial building in India leaves dozens dead
At least 27 people have died and many others feared trapped after a massive fire broke out in a commercial building, officials say.
Fire in commercial building in India leaves dozens dead
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
May 13, 2022

A massive fire in a four-storey commercial building in the Indian capital has killed at least 27 people and left several injured.

Dozens of people have been rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, fire department officials said on Friday. The building is located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately available.

More than 20 fire engines were trying to extinguish the blaze.

Recommended

“Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” India’s President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.

READ MORE:South Asia wilts in heat as India rubbish mountain burns

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers rush oxygen to trapped students as Indonesia school collapse kills at least one
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits