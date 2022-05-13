WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia: Chinese spy ship hugging west coast amounts to 'aggressive act'
The ship "has been in close proximity to military and intelligence installations on the west coast of Australia", said the country's defence minister.
Australia: Chinese spy ship hugging west coast amounts to 'aggressive act'
Chinese navy vessels have been tracked off Australia's north and eastern coasts several times in recent years. / AP
May 13, 2022

Australia has tracked a Chinese intelligence ship off its West coast, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has said, in what he called an "act of aggression" by Beijing.

Australia had tracked the spy ship over the past week as it sailed past the Harold E Holt naval communications station at Exmouth, which is used by Australian, US and allied submarines, Dutton said on Friday.

"I think it is an act of aggression. I think particularly because it has come so far south," Dutton said at a news conference.

"It has been in close proximity to military and intelligence installations on the west coast of Australia."

Australia goes to a national election on May 21 and allegations of the national security threat posed by China have been a major campaign theme.

Dutton questioned the "strange timing" of the vessel's presence given the election campaign.

READ MORE:Early voting under way in Australia with opposition ahead in polls

'Crossing into Australia's economic zone'

Recommended

Chinese navy vessels have been tracked off Australia's north and eastern coasts several times in recent years.

In February, Beijing and Canberra blamed each other for an incident where an Australian maritime patrol aircraft detected a laser directed at it from a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel.

Australia released photographs of two Chinese vessels involved in that incident sailing close to its north coast.

Australia's defence department said in a statement the Dongdiao Class Auxiliary Intelligence ship named Haiwangxing travelled down the west coast, crossing into Australia's Economic Exclusion Zone on May 6.

The ship came within 50 nautical miles of the communications station on May 11.

Dutton said Australia had made a practice of making the public aware of the presence of Chinese navy ships.

READ MORE: Why has the China-Solomon Islands defence deal irked the West?

Explore
Rescuers rush oxygen to trapped students as Indonesia school collapse kills at least one
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits