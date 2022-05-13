Australia has tracked a Chinese intelligence ship off its West coast, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has said, in what he called an "act of aggression" by Beijing.

Australia had tracked the spy ship over the past week as it sailed past the Harold E Holt naval communications station at Exmouth, which is used by Australian, US and allied submarines, Dutton said on Friday.

"I think it is an act of aggression. I think particularly because it has come so far south," Dutton said at a news conference.

"It has been in close proximity to military and intelligence installations on the west coast of Australia."

Australia goes to a national election on May 21 and allegations of the national security threat posed by China have been a major campaign theme.

Dutton questioned the "strange timing" of the vessel's presence given the election campaign.

'Crossing into Australia's economic zone'