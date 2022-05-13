President Joe Biden has welcomed Southeast Asian leaders to Washington, promising support for clean energy and maritime security in the face of a rising China.

The Biden administration pledged as it opened a two-day summit on Thursday with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, part of a campaign to show that the United States still prioritises Asia despite months of intense focus on repelling Russia's assault on Ukraine.

The White House announced some $150 million in new initiatives –– a modest sum compared with a $40 billion package for Ukraine and with the billions pumped into the region by China, which has surpassed the United States as ASEAN's largest trading partner.

But the United States said it was working with its private sector and it plans to unveil a broader package, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework when Biden travels next week to Tokyo and Seoul.

"I hope this meeting can build momentum for the return of the US presence in the region," Indonesian President Joko Widodo told a forum of the US-ASEAN Business Council before the leaders headed to a White House dinner.

The White House said it was committing $60 million to new maritime initiatives that will include the deployment of a Coast Guard cutter and personnel to fight crime on the sea.

Efforts will include countering illegal fishing and the use of forced labor, a US official said.

The waters around the South China Sea are among the busiest in the world, connecting the economic powerhouses of Asia with the energy supplies of the Middle East, and the area is rife with territorial disputes with an increasingly assertive Beijing.

The White House said it was also devoting $40 million to invest in clean energy in economically diverse Southeast Asia and said the United States was working with the private sector to raise up to $2 billion.

Another initiative –– launched as Biden separately held a virtual summit on Covid –– includes a project to test for emerging respiratory diseases in urban Southeast Asia through a new office in Hanoi of the US Centers for Disease Control.