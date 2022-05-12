North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for nationwide lockdowns after the nuclear-armed country confirmed its first-ever case of Covid-19.

Kim "called on all the cities and counties of the whole country to thoroughly lock down their areas," the official KCNA news agency said on Thursday.

Factories, businesses and homes should be closed down and reorganised "to flawlessly and perfectly block the spread vacuum of the malicious virus," it added.

North Korea has detected an outbreak of a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron version of the coronavirus, known as BA.2, state media KCNA said.

Kim chaired the Workers' Party meeting on the Covid outbreak response while the state media called it a "severe national emergency incident" after more than two years of keeping the pandemic at bay.

Kim ordered the country-wide "separation" of North Koreans into individual living and production units and vowed to "overcome" the outbreak.

Kim called for officials to stabilise transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible, KCNA added.

'Outbreak could trigger instability'

KCNA said Thursday's tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital Pyongyang confirmed that they were infected with the Omicron variant.

North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out Covid-19 from its territory.

It had closed its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years that further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programme.

North Korea was one of the last places in the world without an acknowledged virus case. Turkmenistan has reported no cases to the World Health Organization, though its claim also is widely doubted by outside experts.