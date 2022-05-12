The United States and China have taken opposing stances at the UN Security Council on how to reduce tensions with North Korea, with Washington arguing for more sanctions against Pyongyang and Beijing calling for their easing.

The emergency meeting of the body on Wednesday charged with global peace and security came amid fears that North Korea will resume nuclear testing in the coming weeks.

"It is time to stop providing tacit permission and start taking action," US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. "We need to turn quickly to strengthening the ... sanctions regime, not considering sanctions relief."

Thomas-Greenfield rejected a draft resolution from China and Russia, like the US both veto-wielding members of the council, which aims to ease sanctions imposed in 2017.

Instead, she said they were near the end of negotiations on a separate US text updating the sanctions.

"We cannot wait until (North Korea) conducts additional provocative, illegal, dangerous acts like a nuclear test. We need to speak up now," she said.

'Coercive measures'