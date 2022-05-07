Elon Musk is aiming to increase Twitter's annual revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028, up from $5 billion last year, theNew York Timesreported on Friday, citing a pitch deck presented by the world's richest man to investors.

Advertising will fall to 45 percent of total revenue under Musk, down from about 90 percent in 2020, generating $12 billion in revenue in 2028, while subscriptions are expected to pull in another $10 billion, according to the report.

The head of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc also aims to increase Twitter's cash flow to $3.2 billion in 2025 and $9.4 billion in 2028, the newspaper reported, citing the presentation.

Musk clinched a deal last month to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash, in a move that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the Tesla Inc chief.

The billionaire has promised to revitalize the company and expand the number of users by cracking down on spam bots and reducing the amount of moderation to facilitate more "free speech".

Twitter Blue

After the closure of the deal, Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.