Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Commander: 'Bloody battles' at steel mill

The commander of the main defending force at the Azovstal steel mill in the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has said Russian troops have broken into the territory of the mill, where limited evacuations of besieged civilians occurred last week.

The Russian government, meanwhile, pledged to facilitate humanitarian corridors from Thursday through Saturday to enable more evacuations.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, said the incursions had continued a second day "and there are heavy, bloody battles." Russian State TV showed smoke rising over Azovstal.

Russian troops enter Azovstal plant: Ukrainian lawmaker

Russian forces have entered the territory of Mariupol's Azovstal plant, Ukraine's ruling parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia has said.

"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," RFE/RL quoted Arakhamia as saying, adding that as of Wednesday evening contact remained between Ukraine's government and the Ukrainian fighters in the plant.

US will discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said he was "open" to imposing more sanctions on Russia and would be discussing measures with allies from the G7 in the next few days.

"We're always open to additional sanctions," Biden said shortly after the European Union announced plans for banning Russian oil imports and other new measures punishing Moscow for its onslaught on Ukraine.

"I'll be speaking to members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not," Biden told reporters.

Macron to talk Ukraine over dinner with Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris for talks and a "working dinner", hoping to prise New Delhi away from Russia.

Macron will "emphasise the consequences of the war for the international order well beyond the European Union, including in Asia," his Elysee Palace office said.

France wants to "help the Indians diversify their supply" away from Russian arms and energy, officials added. The aim "is not to leave the Indians with no way out, but to offer solutions," they said.

EU countries blocking oil embargo 'complicit' in Russian 'crimes': Kiev

Ukraine has said that EU countries blocking an embargo on imports of Russian oil would be complicit in crimes committed by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory by funding Moscow's military.

"If there is any country in Europe who will continue to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, there will be good reason to say, this country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a briefing on social media.

Kuleba said that Russia was using oil and gas revenues to "continue financing their war machine".

Hungary won't support banning Russian oil

Hungary's foreign minister has said that the country won't support a European Union proposal for banning oil imports from Russia.

In a video on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary’s energy supply “would be completely destroyed” by an EU embargo on Russian oil, which he said would make it “impossible for Hungary to obtain the oil necessary for the functioning of the Hungarian economy.”

The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect, and reluctance by governments in Hungary and Slovakia to support sanctions against Russian fossil fuels has placed roadblocks before a united EU response.

EU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill with sanctions

The European Commission has proposed freezing the assets of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a diplomat has said.

The Patriarch has been added to a draft blacklist that already includes hundreds of military officers and businessmen close to the Kremlin whom the EU accuses of supporting the conflict in Ukraine.

The sanction, which would entail an asset freeze and a travel ban, needs the backing of EU states to be adopted.

Zelenskyy: No deal without Russian withdrawal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country could not accept a deal with Moscow that would allow Russian troops to remain in occupied territory.

Speaking to participants in the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had halted the Russian offensive in what he described as the first stage of the conflict. In the second stage, he said, Ukraine would expel Russian troops from its territory and in the third, would move to fully restore its territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy said he would not accept a ceasefire deal that would allow Russian forces to remain in their current positions ‒ insisting that “we will not accept a frozen conflict” ‒ but gave no further details. He warned that Ukraine would be drawn into a “diplomatic quagmire” like the peace agreement for eastern Ukraine that was brokered by France and Germany in 2015.

Russian helicopter violates Finnish airspace

A Russian army helicopter violated Finland's airspace, the Finnish defence ministry has said, as the country mulls an increasingly likely NATO membership bid.

"The aircraft type is a Mi-17 helicopter and the depth of the suspected violation is about four to five kilometres", a ministry spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 10:40 am (0740 GMT). This is the second Russian airspace violation this year, following a previous one in April, both of them coming in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Russia planning WW II parade in Mariupol: Ukraine

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning to hold a military parade in the captured city of Mariupol on May 9 to celebrate victory over the Nazis in World War II.

Kiev said an official from Russia's presidential administration had arrived in the strategic southern port city to oversee plans for the Victory Day parade.

"Mariupol will become a centre of 'celebration'," Ukraine's military intelligence said in a statement on social media. "The central streets of the city are urgently being cleaned of debris, bodies and unexploded ordnance."

Russia trying to increase tempo of eastern offensive: Ukraine

Ukraine's defence ministry has said that Russia was attempting to increase the tempo of its offensive in eastern Ukraine and that Moscow had carried out nearly 50 air strikes on Tuesday alone.

UK bans services exports to Russia, sanctions Russian media outlets

Britain has banned all service sector exports to Russia and announced sanctions against 63 individuals and organisations, including media companies and celebrities it accuses of spreading disinformation.

"Doing business with Putin's regime is morally bankrupt and helps fund a war machine that is causing untold suffering across Ukraine," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

"Cutting Russia's access to British services will put more pressure on the Kremlin and ultimately help ensure Putin fails in Ukraine."

Twenty more civilian bodies found in Kiev region

The bodies of another 20 civilians were found in the past 24 hours in the Kiev region, police has said, raising the total number of bodies found there so far to 1,235.

Kiev regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said the latest discoveries were found in Borodianka and the surrounding villages, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Bucha, the town near Kiev now synonymous with allegations of alleged Russian war crimes.

Others were found in the Vyshgorod area just north of the capital. "A total of 1,235 bodies of civilians" have been found, he said in a video released by the interior ministry.

Moscow says Israeli 'mercenaries' fighting in Ukraine

A spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry has claimed Israeli mercenaries are fighting alongside the far-right Azov Regiment in Ukraine, further fuelling tensions with Israel after Russia suggested Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood".

"Israeli mercenaries are practically shoulder to shoulder with Azov militants in Ukraine," Maria Zakharova told pro-Kremlin Sputnik radio in an interview.

Azov rose to prominence in 2014, when its far-right activists took up arms to fight pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region but have since fallen under the command of Ukraine's military.

Kremlin denies Russian assault on Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine