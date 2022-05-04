WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil under Bolsonaro responds to 'less than 3%' of deforestation alerts
Since Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, the federal government has responded to just 2.17 percent of deforestation alerts in Amazon and other regions, an environmental monitor says.
Brazil under Bolsonaro responds to 'less than 3%' of deforestation alerts
Cases in which federal authorities responded corresponded to 13.1 percent of the total deforested area from January 2019 to March 2022, MapBiomas says. / Reuters Archive
May 4, 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro's government has responded to less than three percent of deforestation alerts, a sign that "impunity reigns" in the destruction of Brazil's forests, an environmental monitor said.

MapBiomas, a consortium that uses satellite images to track the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and other regions in Brazil, said on Tuesday it has launched a new platform to cross-check reported deforestation with government records on fines, arrests and other responses by environmental authorities.

It said that since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, the federal government had responded to just 2.17 percent of deforestation alerts.

"Despite the abundance of information and evidence of environmental crimes, oversight measures from the government are still far short of what's needed to curb deforestation," Ana Paula Valdiones of the Center of Life Institute (ICV), one of the groups involved in the platform, said in a statement.

The cases in which federal authorities responded corresponded to 13.1 percent of the total deforested area from January 2019 to March 2022, MapBiomas said.

It is the latest awkward news on the environment for Bolsonaro, who has drawn international condemnation for a surge in clear-cutting and fires in the Amazon, a key resource in the race to curb climate change.

Recommended

75% increase in deforestation

Under the far-right president, who has pushed to open protected lands to agribusiness and mining, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by more than 75 percent from the previous decade, according to official figures.

Environmental groups accuse the Bolsonaro government of encouraging deforestation with its pro-agribusiness policies and rhetoric, and of turning a blind eye to infractors.

According to the Climate Observatory, a coalition of environmental groups, Brazil's environmental protection agency (Ibama) spent just 41 percent of its allocated policing budget last year.

The findings from the new MapBiomas platform "show that impunity still reigns when it comes to illegal deforestation in Brazil," said Tasso Azevedo, general coordinator for the consortium of universities, environmental groups and tech companies.

The Environment Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise