Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his main rival, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have staged competing rallies that were expected to become previews of their campaigns for presidential elections in October.

Supporters of Bolsonaro had called during the week protests against the Supreme Court, after he pardoned a congressman sentenced to eight years in prison for threatening judges.

The pardoned congressman, Daniel Silveira, said in a rally on Sunday in Niteroi, in Rio de Janeiro state, that his arrest last year was "unconstitutional."

Silveira thanked fellow congressmen that helped him during his months in prison last year. He was freed in November, but the Supreme Court last month sentenced him to more than eight years of jail. Bolsonaro decided to pardon him.

Bolsonaro went to a rally protesting against the Supreme Court in Brasilia on Sunday. In a video stream from one of his social media accounts, Bolsonaro said the demonstrations were "pacific, to defend the constitution, democracy and freedom."

In Sao Paulo, there were simultaneous demonstrations to support the president and Lula.

READ MORE:Brazil's Supreme Court confirms decision to annul Lula convictions