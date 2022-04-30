Germany has brought a case against Italy before the International Court of Justice on the grounds that Rome is continuing to claim World War II compensation.

The case says that Italy has failed "to respect its [Germany's] jurisdictional immunity", the International Court of Justice said on Saturday.

The UN's highest court ruled in 2012 that Italy had failed to fulfil its obligations by allowing victims of Nazi crimes between 1943 and 1945 to make compensation claims against Germany.

However, despite the ruling, Italian courts have "since 2012, have entertained a significant number of new claims... in violation of Germany's sovereign immunity," Berlin's application said.

Germany, in particular, referred to a 2014 judgement of the Italian Constitutional Court that permitted "individual claims by victims of war crimes and crimes against humanity to be brought against sovereign states".

'Conscious violation'