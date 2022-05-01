Saturday, April 30, 2022

Türkiye advances its efforts for Ukraine-Russia peace deal

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, his office said.

There were no immediate details about the content of Kalin's meetings in Kiev, but Ankara has been mediating between Ukraine and Russia in efforts to end the war.

Turkey hosted a meeting between Moscow and Kiev negotiators in Istanbul and another between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya in March.

UK's Johnson talks Zelenskyy over UN-led evacuation process

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the progress of the UN effort to evacuate people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and “offered the UK's continued economic and humanitarian support” during a talk Saturday with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskky.

“The prime minister reiterated that he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine and ensuring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails, noting how hard the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom,’’ Johnson's Downing Street office said.

“He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment they needed to defend themselves," the statement said.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie made a surprise appearance in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where she met displaced people and was spotted in a cafe.

Jolie is a UNHCR special envoy but it was not known if she was visiting the country in that capacity.

Jolie also spoke to volunteers giving psychological help to many of the displaced and some of those who had fled.

Russia 'violates' Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces said a Russian military plane has violated Swedish airspace in the Baltic Sea near the island of Bornholm on Friday.

The Swedish Air Force scrambled fighter jets which photographed the Russian plane.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish public radio that the violation was “unacceptable” and “unprofessional.”

Russia says killed more than 200 Ukrainian troops

Russia's armed forces say they have hit 17 Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision missiles and also destroyed a command post and a warehouse used to store rockets and artillery.

In an online post, the defence ministry also said air force strikes during the day killed more than 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 armoured vehicles. There was no immediate reaction from Kiev.

The post made no mention of an attack on Odessa airport, which the local governor said had been hit by a Russian missile, putting the runway out of action.

Odessa governor: Ukraine airport hit, runway destroyed

A Russian missile has destroyed the runway at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine but there have been no fatalities, regional governor Maxim Marchenko has said on his Telegram account.

"Today, the enemy struck with a Bastion coastal defence missile launched from Crimea. Odessa airport runway has been destroyed. Thank God there were no victims," the governor said in a video.

Ukraine: Russian air forces continuing to strike city of Mariupol

Ukraine's military has said Russian planes have continued to launch strikes on the besieged city of Mariupol, focusing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.

In a Facebook post, the general staff of the armed forces also said the Ukrainian military had regained control over four settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Pregnant soldier among Ukrainians freed in prisoner exchange

Fourteen Ukrainians, including a pregnant soldier, have been freed in the latest prisoner exchange with Russian forces, Ukraine has said, without revealing the number of Russians returned to Moscow.

"Today, we carried out a new exchange of prisoners. Fourteen of ours are coming home, seven military and seven civilians. One of the military women is five months pregnant," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Vereshchuk accused Russian forces of deporting large numbers of civilians into Russia and using them as "hostages".

Wives of Mariupol defenders appeal for soldiers' evacuation

Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in Mariupol have called for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers, saying they fear the troops will be tortured and killed if captured by Russian forces.

“The lives of soldiers matter too. We can’t only talk about civilians,” said Yuliia Fedusiuk, 29, the wife of Arseniy Fedusiuk, a member of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol.

She and Kateryna Prokopenko, whose husband, Denys Prokopenko, is the Azov commander, made their appeal in Rome for international assistance to evacuate the Azovstal plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the bombed-out city.

Ukraine reports vast grain seizures by Russia

Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister says Russian forces are seizing vast amounts of grain in territory they hold, while its president says the country is facing fuel shortages.

“Today, there are confirmed facts that several hundred thousand tons of grain in total were taken out of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” minister Taras Vysotsky told Ukrainian television.

Ukraine is also facing fuel shortages as Russia destroys its fuel infrastructure and blocks its ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday night. Fuel shortages have been reported in Kiev, Dnipro and other cities.

Russia: Checkpoint in Kursk region shelled from Ukraine

The governor of Russia's western Kursk region has said several shells have been fired at a checkpoint near its border from the direction of Ukraine.

Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit said that there were no casualties or damage. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum

Russia believes the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented, the TASS news agency has quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said all nuclear powers must stick to the logic laid out in official documents aimed at preventing nuclear war.

He was referring to a joint statement published in January by Russia, China, Britain, the US and France. In it, the five permanent United Nations Security Council members agreed that the spread of nuclear arms and nuclear war should be avoided.

Macron: France to intensify military, humanitarian aid

French President Emmanuel Macron has said France will "intensify" its supply of military and humanitarian support following a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy thanked France for "large-scale military shipments that contribute to the Ukrainian resistance," Macron said, adding "that this support will continue to intensify, as will the humanitarian assistance provided by France."

"The mission of French experts contributing to the collection of evidence to fight against impunity and allow the work of international justice concerning crimes committed in the context of the Russian aggression will continue," he said.

Police: Three bodies with hands tied found near Bucha

The bodies of three men with their hands tied have been found in a pit near Bucha, a town close to Kiev that has become synonymous with allegations of what several world leaders have described as Russian "war crimes."

"On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found in the Bucha district," a police statement said.

"The victims' hands were tied, cloths were covering their eyes and some were gagged. There are traces of torture on the corpses, as well as gunshot wounds to various parts of the body."

The victims were tortured for a long period of time, bullet wounds were found on the extremities. Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear - Kiev's regional police chief Andriy Nebytov

Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

Ukrainian forces have been fighting to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east.

The Kremlin is seeking to capture the industrial Donbass region and Western military analysts said Moscow's offensive was going much slower than planned.

The United Nations continued trying to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, a southern port city that Russia has sought to capture since it attacked Ukraine more than nine weeks ago.