Tens of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in nationwide rallies to mark International Quds Day, an annual event to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

This year's rallies came after a two-year hiatus and saw the participation of top Iranian government and military officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, parliament speaker Mohammad Baqar Ghalibaf, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami.

In the capital Tehran, people marched on different streets, carrying posters and banners with pro-Palestine messages and chanting anti-Israel slogans, and converged around noon at Tehran University where top officials, including Salami, addressed the gathering.

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Salami said the issue of Palestine is becoming "more prominent" in the global political arena, and reaching a point where attacks on Palestinians "doesn't come without consequences" for Israel.

He said Palestinians are armed today and "ready for fight", unlike before when they would be massacred.

He further said that "compromise with the oppressor" was "not a safe and free way to live."

