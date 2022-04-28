Millions have sweltered in a dangerous early summer heatwave across India and Pakistan that has led to power and water shortages as annual furnace-like temperatures hit South Asia.

In New Delhi, a burning rubbish dump choked residents for a third day with temperatures crossing 45 Celsius in parts of the region – several degrees higher than normal – and forecasters warning it will get even hotter this weekend.

Heatwaves have killed over 6,500 people in India since 2010, and scientists say the climate crisis is making them harsher and more frequent across South Asia.

"This is the first time I've seen such horrible weather in April. Usually, we're prepared for this in May and onwards," said 30-year-old Delhi housewife Somya Mehra, as she and her family thirstily searched for cold drinks.

"Today we stepped out because of our anniversary but otherwise I'm not stepping out at all. I've stopped sending my kid out to play".

The Indian states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh imposed power cuts on factories as consumption for air conditioning and fans skyrocketed.

Media reports said power stations were also facing shortages of coal, the main source of electricity in the nation of 1.4 billion people.

Many regions also reported falling water supplies that will only worsen until the annual monsoon rains in June and July.

Water shortages will hit farmers hardest, including those growing wheat as India aims to boost exports to help ease a global shortage due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Several parts of India should expect no relief in the coming days.

"Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the northern plains as well as the central parts of the country throughout this week," while "severe heatwave conditions" were forecast for west Rajasthan on May 1-2, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday in a weather review.

Mercury peaks in Pakistan

Temperatures are expected to be up to eight degrees higher than usual in parts of Pakistan, with the mercury peaking at 48 degrees in parts of rural Sindh on Wednesday, Pakistan's Meteorological Society warned.