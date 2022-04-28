Two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses have killed at least nine people in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif, a week after a deadly explosion rocked a Shia mosque in the northern city.

Thursday's blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-e-Sharif as commuters were heading home to break their dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fast, Balkh provincial police spokesperson Asif Waziri said.

"The targets appear to be Shia passengers," he said, adding 13 people were wounded in the blasts.

"The enemies of Afghanistan are creating tension and division among our people."

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier on Thursday that several arrests had been made in connection with recent attacks.

"These attacks targeted places that did not have enough security like mosques and a school, but now we have stepped up security in such places," he said.

