Thursday, April 28, 2022

Ukraine has suffered serious losses, but not as many as Russia

Ukraine has suffered serious losses in the fighting with Russia but Moscow's forces have lost many more soldiers, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video posted online.

The aide, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the military situation was difficult but controllable.

Slovakia: Russia should pay to rebuild Ukraine

Slovakia's deputy prime minister has said Russian aggressors have destroyed entire cities and the lives of millions of people in Ukraine and when the offensive is over Russia should pay to rebuild the country and restore its cultural heritage.

But in what she said is "quite an unorthodox view," Veronika Remisova also told a news conference that after the attack "there will be a big need to integrate Russia, even though Russia is an aggressor, even if Russia is doing horrible war crimes."

In the long term, Remisova said, Russia must not end up isolated and alone like North Korea. Remisova, who is also minister of investments and regional development, said many many beautiful cities in Ukraine like Mariupol and Kharkiv "are being ruthlessly wiped off the earth in front of our eyes by Russian aggressors and occupiers."

Russian strikes hit Kiev as UN chief visits: mayor

Russian strikes slammed into Kiev as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting in the first such bombardment of Ukraine's capital since mid-April.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kiev during the official visit of @antonioguterres," tweeted the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

UNSC 'failed to do everything in its power to end war': Guterres

The Security Council has failed to go far enough in its efforts to "prevent and end" Russian onslaught in Ukraine, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres admitted while visiting Kiev.

"Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger," he said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine claims it identifies Russian soldiers behind Bucha atrocities

Ukraine’s prosecutor has identified 10 Russian soldiers she accused of atrocities in the Kiev suburb of Bucha, one of the war’s major flash points that helped galvanise Western support of Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook that the 10 soldiers in Russia’s 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Ground Forces Brigade who occupied Bucha were “involved in the torture of peaceful people.”

She did not specifically say that her office had filed criminal charges, and appealed to the public to help develop evidence. The 10 suspects included officers as high as a general, as well as privates.

Forty-five prisoners freed in new swap with Russia: Kiev

Kiev has said 45 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians captured by Russia had been released in a new prisoner exchange, without saying how many Russians were released.

"Another prisoner exchange has taken place. Today, 45 of our men were freed from Russian captivity," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on Telegram.

Among those released were 13 military officers and 20 soldiers as well as 12 civilians, she said.

Bulgaria considers Ukraine's request to repair military machinery

Ukraine has asked Bulgaria to repair some of its heavy military machinery at its arms plants, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy in Kiev.

"This is a genuine request, which I personally will present to the coalition council and I hope next week, when we will be voting in the parliament on military technical assistance to Ukraine, that it will be a key part of the package," Petkov told reporters in Kiev.

Two powerful blasts heard in Russian city: witnesses

Two powerful blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, two witnesses said.

The blasts were heard in the southern part of the city. It was not immediately clear what caused them and whether there were any casualties or damage.

Russia has in recent days reported what it says are a series of attacks by Ukrainian forces in Belgorod and other southern regions which border Ukraine, and has warned that such attacks raise a risk of significant escalation.

Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war: Biden

US President Joe Biden has blasted Moscow for "idle comments" on the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, saying such talk showed Russia's "desperation."

"No one should be making idle comments about the use of nuclear weapons or the possibility that they would use that. It's irresponsible," Biden said.

Biden seeks $33B from Congress to help Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $33 billion more for Ukraine, saying it was "not cheap" but that Washington could not stand by in the face of Russia's "atrocities and aggression."

Biden stressed that the United States was "not attacking Russia" despite Moscow's "disturbing rhetoric," even as he said that already the US has supplied Ukraine with 10 lethal anti-armor weapons systems for every tank Russia has sent into the country.

"We're not attacking Russia. We are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," Biden said.

Briton killed in Ukraine, another missing

The British government has said that a UK national was killed in Ukraine, and another was missing.

The Foreign Office confirmed that it is supporting the family of a British national killed in Ukraine. It also said it was “urgently seeking further information” on another Briton who is missing.

The government did not provide further details.

Dutch military police to help Ukraine investigate war crimes

The Dutch government is likely to send a forensic team from the national military police to Ukraine to help investigate possible war crimes, Dutch press agency ANP has reported.

The team would leave for Ukraine at short notice to help the International Criminal Court (ICC) gather evidence at sites where war crimes may have been committed, ANP cited sources close to the matter.

The government will make a final decision on the mission on Friday, the sources said.

Poland: 3M crossings from Ukraine

Poland’s border guard agency said that it has recorded 3 million crossings into Poland from neighbouring Ukraine since the start of the conflict, while there have been 904,000 crossings into Ukraine.

Border guard spokesperson Anna Michalska said that the number includes people who cross a number of times because, for example, they regularly do shopping in Poland and then go back.

Polish authorities say some 1.6 million refugees have applied for and received special ID numbers that will allow them to work and receive free health care and edu cation in Poland.

NATO ready to support Kiev in 'war' against Russia

NATO is ready to support Ukraine for years in the war against Russia, including helping Kiev to advance from old Soviet-era weapons to modern Western military equipment, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"We need to be prepared for the long term...There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years," Stoltenberg told a youth summit in Brussels, adding that NATO allies were preparing to help Ukraine to move on to NATO-standard weapons.

Biden proposes using seized Russian oligarch assets to compensate Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has proposed to use assets seized from Russian oligarchs to compensate Ukraine for damage caused by the Russian onslaught.

This would enable "transfer of the proceeds of forfeited kleptocratic property to Ukraine to remediate harms of Russian aggression," the White House said in a statement.

Ukraine: At least 22,800 Russian troops killed so far

At least 22,800 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has claimed.

The Ukrainian troops destroyed 970 Russian tanks, 2,389 armoured personnel vehicles, 431 artillery systems, and 151 multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in a statement.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 187 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 71 air defence systems, 1,688 vehicles, eight ships, a light speedboat, 76 fuel vehicles, and 215 unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement added. The Russian army lost 400 more soldiers in the last 24 hours, it added.

Another 55,000 Ukrainian refugees country

Nearly 5.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the start of the conflict two months ago, the United Nations has said.

In total, 5,372,854 people have fled Ukraine as refugees since February 24, according to the latest data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

That marks an increase of 55,635 over the figure given a day earlier.