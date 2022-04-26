A mysterious strain of hepatitis has recently been identified in nearly 200 children across 12 countries, and at least one child has died of the severe disease.

To date, 190 cases of hepatitis with unknown origins have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.

In the UK alone, 114 children have fallen ill, and 10 have needed a liver transplant.

The Covid-19 vaccine is the first probable cause to come to mind during the pandemic. However, there is no relation between the rare form of the disease and the vaccine.

None of the patients under 10 years of age in the UK are known to have been vaccinated.

On April 24, European health officials said that they had not found a link between cases of a mysterious liver disease outbreak in children.

“So far, there is no connection between the cases and no association to travel,” said Andrea Ammon, director at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but the research is inconclusive.

As the world tries to find out what is behind the mysterious and severe form of hepatitis, here is what we know about it so far.

Where did it emerge?

The first five cases were detected in Scotland on March 31 by "astute clinicians, realising they were seeing something unusual," said Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency.

However, these children did not have any of the five known hepatitis viruses, A, B, C, D and E and such cases are very rare, the doctor said.

In Scotland, four to five unknown hepatitis cases are seen in a year, Chand added.

After the UK, Spain had the next highest number of cases with 13, followed by Israel with 12 and the United States with nine. Small numbers have also been recorded in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania and Belgium.

What are the symptoms, and who is most affected?