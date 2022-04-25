A Japanese woman certified the world's oldest person has died at the age of 119.

Local officials announced on Monday that Kane Tanaka died on April 19 after being in relatively good health until recently.

She was born January 2, 1903 in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan — the same year the Wright brothers flew for the first time and Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Before her death, Tanaka lived at a nursing home where she enjoyed board games, solving maths problems, soda and chocolate.

Local governor Seitaro Hattori hailed Tanaka's life after she passed away.

"I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year's Respect for the Aged Day (a national holiday in September) and celebrating together with her favourite soda and chocolate," he said in a statement on Monday.

"I am extremely saddened by the news."