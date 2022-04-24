Clashes between rival groups in Sudan's Darfur have killed at least 168 people, an aid group said, in the latest bout of deadly violence to hit the restive region.

The fighting erupted on Friday in the Krink region of West Darfur, said Adam Regal, spokesperson for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an independent aid group.

He said 160 people were killed on Sunday and at least 98 others wounded so far, voicing fears that the death toll could rise as fighting was still ongoing.

The violence broke out when armed tribesmen attacked villages of the non-Arab Massalit minority in retaliation for the killing of two tribesmen, the aid group said.

At least eight people were killed on Friday, it added.

On Sunday, a tribal leader from the Massalit minority described seeing multiple bodies in villages of the Krink region, which lies some 80 kilometres from West Darfur's provincial capital, Geneina.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called on authorities to ensure the safe arrival of the wounded to hospitals.

The Darfur Bar Association said that some 20,000 people had been displaced by the violence.

Janjaweed blamed for attacks