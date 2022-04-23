Türkiye celebrates National Sovereignty and Children's Day, as well as the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the country's parliament.

Top government officials and politicians attended a ceremony held on Saturday in the capital Ankara at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

Speaking at a children's event in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Children are the most important source of motivation for our efforts to put an end to wars, solve crises, and foster a climate of peace and security."

"The ears of children should ring not with the sound of bombs, but with the sounds of laughter and joy," Erdogan added.

President and First Lady Emine Erdogan then handed out gifts to children.

The special day in Turkiye is marked by a festival for children, and public offices, schools, and the private sector also hold programs.