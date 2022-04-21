Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez has been extradited to the United States to stand trial for allegedly aiding the smuggling of hundreds of tonnes of cocaine to America.

The 53-year-old, whose 2014-2022 stint as president was plagued by allegations of corruption, risks spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The AFP news agency witnessed on Thursday Hernandez's departure from an air force base in Tegucigalpa on a Drug Enforcement Administration plane destined for the United States.

Hernandez is accused of having facilitated the smuggling of some 500 tonnes of cocaine –– mainly from Colombia and Venezuela –– to the United States via Honduras since 2004, starting long before his presidency.

The former president denies the allegations against him.

In turn, he allegedly received "millions of dollars in bribes... from multiple narcotrafficking organisations in Honduras, Mexico and other places," according to a US Embassy document.

Not even three weeks after leaving office following the elections, a warrant was issued for Hernandez's arrest at Washington's request, and he surrendered to police on February 15.

He was then held at a police special forces prison in the capital Tegucigalpa.

Hernandez portrayed himself as an ally of the US war on drugs during his tenure, helping to extradite several narcotics kingpins.

Washington even supported his re-election in 2017 despite a constitutional one-term limit and accusations of voting fraud.

But several drug traffickers since told US prosecutors they had paid bribes to the president's inner circle, and by the time he left office, US drug enforcers were ready to move against Hernandez.

