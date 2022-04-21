WORLD
UK's Johnson on India way looking for jobs amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Prime minister Johnson is visiting India on a two-day business trip looking to create jobs in the UK as New Delhi is reluctant to criticise Russia's offensive on Ukraine.
UK PM Boris Johnson is expecting to seal new collaborations on defense and green energy in India as he seeks to reduce the country's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and military equipment. / AP
April 21, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has headed to India touting job-creating investment but facing long odds to get his reluctant counterpart Narendra Modi to back Western action against Russia.

The visit to New Delhi and Modi's home state of Gujarat gives Johnson some respite from a "partygate" controversy over his criminal violation of pandemic lockdown rules.

He will miss a parliamentary vote on Thursday into whether he deliberately misled the House of Commons in previously denying any Downing Street rule-breaking — normally a resigning matter.

The India trip has been twice postponed because of Covid flare-ups in each country and was briefly in doubt again this week when the vote was announced, with opposition leaders insisting Johnson stand down.

But UK sources said it was seen as too important to put off again. Downing Street said it would seal two-way investment deals worth more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion), creating almost 11,000 jobs in Britain.

READ MORE:Johnson apologises for 'partygate' as critics prep censure bid

Strengthening ties

The visit will "deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between our two countries", Johnson told parliament before flying out of London on Wednesday.

Downing Street said the visit would yield new partnerships on defence, artificial intelligence and green energy, along with investment deals in areas including robotics, electric vehicles and satellite launches.

"Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunities for our people, and it will only go from strength to strength in the coming years," Johnson added in a statement.

However, London acknowledges that it is some way off clinching a post-Brexit trade deal with Modi's government, which wants more visas for Indians to work or study in the UK.

Recommended

READ MORE:UK's Johnson under fire for comparing Ukraine resistance to Brexit

No lectures

India meanwhile has refused openly to condemn the Kremlin for its offensive on Ukraine, reliant as it is on Russian imports of energy, agricultural goods and military hardware.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came away from New Delhi empty-handed last month when she pressed the Indians to do more against Russia, and Modi has also given short shrift to appeals from US President Joe Biden.

Johnson's spokesman told reporters that Ukraine would feature in summit talks on Friday. But he said the intention was not to "lecture" Modi but to "broaden the (Western) coalition".

Johnson will tout the benefits of India moving more quickly towards renewable energy, the spokesman said, although he was unable to say how the UK could help achieve that in the near term as Russia launches a new offensive in Ukraine.

Downing Street also denies that, given the war's impact on energy supplies, it is soft-pedalling its commitment to net zero carbon emissions — after India joined with China to torpedo a stronger accord at the COP26 climate summit held in Scotland last year.

Prior to meeting the Hindu nationalist Modi in New Delhi, Johnson will Thursday visit Ahmedabad, the biggest city in Gujarat, which is the ancestral home of around half the British-Indian population.

The UK also has a sizeable Sikh community, and its leaders have been demanding that Johnson raise the case of Scotsman Jagtar Singh Johal, who has been detained without trial in India for more than four years.

READ MORE:UK's Johnson visits Saudi Arabia, UAE looking for more oil

