The United States Capitol building has been briefly evacuated after a false alarm saw police tracking an aircraft that they said was a "probable threat" but turned out to be no danger.

The initial statement on Wednesday said police tasked with protecting the complex at the heart of the US government in Washington had ordered it be evacuated as they were "tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat."

But police swiftly issued a second statement to say the order had been given "out of an abundance of caution" and that there was "no threat" to the complex.

"The aircraft no longer poses a threat to the Capitol Complex and the USCP is now preparing buildings for reentry," said the update from the US Capitol police.

The District of Columbia Police later said the plane turned out to be a military aircraft carrying members of the US Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team.

The Golden Knights then parachuted into the Washington Nationals' baseball stadium, Nationals Park, a little over a mile away from the US Capitol.

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, CNN reported. NBC News added that the Capitol Police did not know that the parachutists would be in the airspace.

The news became a top headline within minutes in the United States, where the memories of the September 11, 2001 attacks –– which saw Al Qaeda fly passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington –– are still poignant.