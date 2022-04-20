Solomon Islands' decision to sign a security pact with China will not hurt or undermine peace and harmony in the region, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has told the parliament.

Sogavare confirmed the pact had been signed by foreign ministers from the two countries, a day after China announced the signing at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The move, days before a White House delegation is to arrive in Honiara, has heightened concerns in the United States and Australia about the potential for a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 kilometres from Australia.

In parliament, Sogavare asked friends, partners and neighbours to respect the country's sovereign interests.

"I ask all our neighbours, friends and partners to respect the sovereign interests of the Solomon Islands on the assurance that the decision will not adversely impact or undermine the peace and harmony of our region," Sogavare said.

He added the security cooperation with China was not directed at any countries or external alliances, "rather at our own internal security situation".

Solomon Islands lawmakers urged Sogavare to publicly disclose the terms of the security pact.

The Solomon Islands will "beef up" its police capacity so its own force can deal with incidents such as the November riots that saw buildings torched and lives lost, he said.