BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Russia-Ukraine conflict contributes to fall in Netflix subscribers
Inflation, conflict in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of 200,000 subscribers and erased about $40 billion of stock market value, the video streaming giant says.
Russia-Ukraine conflict contributes to fall in Netflix subscribers
Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine assault resulted in the loss of 700,000 Netflix members. / Reuters
April 19, 2022

Netflix has said inflation, the Russian offensive in Ukraine, and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted more contraction ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that thrived during the pandemic.

Netflix's 26 percent tumble after the bell on Tuesday erased about $40 billion of its stock market value. Since it warned in January of weak subscriber growth, the company has lost nearly half of its value.

The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine assault resulted in the loss of 700,000 members.

The poor results pummeled other video streaming-related stocks, with Roku ROKU.O dropping over 6 percent, Walt Disney DIS.N falling 5 percent and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O down 3.5 percent.

"We're not growing revenue as fast as we'd like," Netflix said in an earnings letter.

"Covid clouded the picture by significantly increasing our growth in 2020, leading us to believe that most of our slowing growth in 2021 was due to the Covid pull forward."

READ MORE:From Apple to Shell – here are all the big companies pulling out of Russia

'Doubling down' on content creation

Recommended

The Silicon Valley tech firm reported a net income of $1.6 billion in the recently ended quarter, compared to $1.7 billion in the same period a year earlier. Netflix shares were down some 25 percent to $262 in after-market trades that followed the release of the earnings figures.

Netflix believes that factors hampering its growth include the time it is taking for homes to get access to affordable broadband internet service and smart televisions, along with subscribers sharing their accounts with people not living in their homes.

The streaming giant estimated that while it has nearly 222 million households paying for its service, accounts are shared with more than 100 million other households not paying the television streaming service.

Netflix last year began testing ways to make money from people sharing accounts, such as by adding a feature that lets subscribers pay slightly more to add other households.

Another factor for Netflix is intense competition from titans such as Apple and Disney.

"Our plan is to reaccelerate our viewing and revenue growth by continuing to improve all aspects of Netflix –– in particular the quality of our programming and recommendations," Netflix said, adding that it is "doubling down" on content creation.

READ MORE: Netflix to begin charging users for sharing accounts

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars