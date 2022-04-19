The Cabinet of Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has been sworn in during a brief ceremony.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers at the white marble palace known as the Presidency in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Sharif also attended the ceremony. His election on April 11 ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sharif's former political rivals are also part of his coalition government.

The portfolios for the ministers are expected to be announced later Tuesday.

Among prominent lawmakers who were inducted into the Cabinet are Khawaja Mohammad Asif, a former defenCe minister and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League party.

Several politicians from the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari are also part of the Cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.

Sharif ousted Khan through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, Pakistan's lower house of parliament.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have quit parliament and the former cricketer turned politician has taken his fight to the streets to press for an early election – which must be held by October next year.

Khan says the new government was imposed under a US conspiracy, a charge Washington has denied, and which the new government in Pakistan says was a pack of lies.