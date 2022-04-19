Voters in East Timor are choosing a president in a runoff between former independence fighters who’ve blamed each other for years of political paralysis.

“I call on people to accept whatever the results of this election wisely," incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres told reporters while voting in Dili, the capital on Tuesday.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta had a commanding lead in the election's first round but failed to exceed 50 percent of the votes and avoid the runoff.

Ramos-Horta received 46.6 percent, Guterres won 22.1 percent and 14 other candidates split the rest of the votes in the March 19 election.

Ramos-Horta, 72, and Guterres, 67, were resistance figures during Indonesia’s occupation of East Timor.

More than 76 percent of the votes last month went to resistance-era figures, showing how much they dominate politics after two decades despite younger voices emerging.

