Mexican lawmakers have rejected constitutional electricity reforms at the centre of diplomatic tensions with the United States, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

After a marathon session in the lower house of Congress on Easter Sunday, Lopez Obrador's Morena party failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution.

There were 275 votes in favour and 223 against the bill, with no abstentions, the president of the lower house, Sergio Gutierrez, announced.

Lopez Obrador promoted the changes to strengthen the state-owned electricity provider and roll back the effects of liberalisation under previous governments that he says favoured private companies.

But his plans alarmed the United States and Canada, prompting warnings that Mexico is in danger of violating its trade commitments by favouring state-run entities heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

