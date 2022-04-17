The death toll from floods that have battered South Africa has climbed above 440 as abating rains allowed rescue operations to accelerate after one of the deadliest storms in living memory.

Torrential rains that started lashing the southeastern coastal region last weekend quickly triggered heavy floods and landslides that smashed into Durban city and surrounding areas, pulling with them buildings and people.

By Sunday 443 people, including two police emergency workers, had died from the raging floods.

Scientists warn that floods and other extreme weather events are becoming more powerful and frequent as the world gets warmer because of climate crisis.

At least 63 other people are still missing and feared dead after the floodwaters –– the strongest to have struck KwaZulu-Natal in recent memory –– engulfed the region, trashing the idyllic beaches with debris.

Emotional prayers

Amid the destruction, climbing temperatures and an overcast sky, survivors sought divine solace and temporary distraction from their misery while observing Easter Sunday.

Thulisile Mkhabela went to church, at a large white concrete building with a tiled roof ceiling –– one of a few solid structures left standing by the raging floods that engulfed her Inanda township.

She recalled watching her house gradually collapse under the weight of the waters six days ago.

It started with the living room.

"We took out whatever we could," she said, and took the children to what was thought to be a secure outbuilding.

As "soon as we took them out then the bedroom started collapsing", she said.

The family then moved to an outbuilding, which had also been damaged but held together for the rest of the night.

That building has since collapsed and they are now "squatting" in her brother's two-bedroom house where 12 people are crammed.

Worshippers at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa raised hands as tears rolled down, while others fell to the ground during emotional prayers.