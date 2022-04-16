Palestinian group Hamas has said it is communicating with the UN and regional countries to avoid escalation with Israel amid rising tensions in occupied East Jerusalem.

Hamas leader Izzat al Rishq said on Saturday that his organisation had sent messages to mediators that "Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque are a red line and that any provocation will be met with confrontation.”

Hamas “does not seek a new war in Gaza,” a Hamas statement quoted al Rishq as saying.

“The resistance is following all developments, and has its hand on the trigger.”

“We are one people, and if our holy sites are violated, our people in all areas will have the duty to defend them," he added.

