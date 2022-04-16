Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison will seek to establish an anti-corruption watchdog if re-elected next month, hitting out at the opposition Labor's plan.

Ahead of the May 21 general election, Morrison has come under pressure from Labor to set up a federal integrity commission, which he first promised in 2018.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Morrison has failed to establish a commission because of integrity problems in his conservative coalition.

"The reason why Scott Morrison doesn't have a national anti-corruption commission is sitting on his front bench," Albanese said, campaigning in far north Queensland.

In the campaign's first week, Morrison has been accused of abandoning his promise to establish an anti-corruption agency, and failing to commit to set one up if he wins another term in parliament.

Labor claims an anti-corruption watchdog, similar to the Independent Commission Against Corruption in New South Wales, is needed nationally to restore faith in Australia's political system by probing misuse of federal funds in grants programmes.