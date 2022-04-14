Around sixty-one years ago, on April 12, 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin launched to Earth orbit aboard the spacecraft Vostok 1, becoming the first person to reach space.

A kebab restaurant owner in Türkiye’s Adana marked the anniversary of the pioneering day that is now celebrated as the International Day of Human Space Flight the way he knew best: launching a hot, spicy kebab into space.

“I am happy to promote our city and our cuisine. I’m a man who likes to make firsts,” Yasar Aydin, quoted by Demiroren News Agency, said simply of his attempt on Tuesday. The southern province where the chef is based is famous for its kebabs. Its eponymous dish, Adana Kebab, consists of a long kebab made of hand-minced meat mounted on a wide iron skewer.

Aydin had long dreamed of the venture, but it was entrepreneur and space engineering student Idris Albayrak who helped turn the ambitious idea into reality. Albayrak decided that it wouldn’t take a spacecraft to send a kebab into space – a heat resistant styrofoam box would do the trick. A team of 30 people helped the entrepreneur design the box for the space kebab, which included a camera to monitor and record the historic flight.