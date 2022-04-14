WORLD
3 MIN READ
“Kebab takeoff”: Türkiye’s Adana Kebab almost reached space
A kebab chef and a space engineering student joined forces to launch the first kebab into space. The spicy grilled delicacy almost made it.
“Kebab takeoff”: Türkiye’s Adana Kebab almost reached space
World's first attempt to send an Adana kebab into space reaches around 35km up in the stratosphere on a helium ballon before falling into the sea. / AA
April 14, 2022

Around sixty-one years ago, on April 12, 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin launched to Earth orbit aboard the spacecraft Vostok 1, becoming the first person to reach space.

A kebab restaurant owner in Türkiye’s Adana marked the anniversary of the pioneering day that is now celebrated as the International Day of Human Space Flight the way he knew best: launching a hot, spicy kebab into space.

“I am happy to promote our city and our cuisine. I’m a man who likes to make firsts,” Yasar Aydin, quoted by Demiroren News Agency, said simply of his attempt on Tuesday. The southern province where the chef is based is famous for its kebabs. Its eponymous dish, Adana Kebab, consists of a long kebab made of hand-minced meat mounted on a wide iron skewer.

Aydin had long dreamed of the venture, but it was entrepreneur and space engineering student Idris Albayrak who helped turn the ambitious idea into reality. Albayrak decided that it wouldn’t take a spacecraft to send a kebab into space – a heat resistant styrofoam box would do the trick. A team of 30 people helped the entrepreneur design the box for the space kebab, which included a camera to monitor and record the historic flight.

Recommended

They then connected it to a weather balloon filled with helium gas and placed Adana’s famous “pipe kebab” — which is wrapped around a steel pipe instead of skewers — in the box. The chef didn’t forget to add the traditional side dish essentials of onions and salad. 

The weather balloon made it to an altitude of about 25 miles (35 km). However, it exploded in the stratosphere after a three-hour flight and fell into the Mediterranean Sea near the southern Turkish province of Hatay. Thanks to its tracking device, the remains of the kebab box were retrieved from a spot 121 kilometres away from the launch site.

Not one to be discouraged by the incomplete mission, Aydin is determined to feed space creatures with his kebab in the future.

“I think aliens sent it back because it had too much pepper. I will send a dish with less pepper next time,” he joked.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland