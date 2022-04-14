On March 31, President Kais Saied struck the final nail in the coffin of what was once deemed the only democracy in North Africa by dissolving Tunisia’s Parliament. He accused the parliament of conspiring against him after it decided to hold an online session to discuss Saied’s continued rule by decree, which he has been using to govern the country since July 2021.

Saied's actions are the latest in an eight-month authoritarian drift that began in July 2021 when he suspended Tunisia’s parliament and dismissed then-Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi over alleged corruption scandals within the parliament ranks.

Mechichi, Saied’s advisor and close ally, had been appointed by the president himself in the summer of 2020. But once Mechichi showed signs of disagreement with the president, Saied removed him and froze parliament, announcing he would run the country through presidential decrees, refusing to consult the parliament further.

As in many North African countries, corruption is an issue in Tunisia, and it would be naive to assume otherwise. A vestige of the longtime dictatorship of Zine el Abidine Ben Ali — under whom over $1 billion per year was lost to corruption, bribery and criminal activity — corruption has become an endemic issue in Tunisia, impacting citizens and politicians alike.

Ruling elites and political leaders can also weaponise corruption to consolidate power. In the Middle East and North Africa region, this strategy is known all too well. Iran, and to some extent Libya and Iraq are all good examples of how ruling elites have leveraged politicised anti-corruption platforms to fight political opponents within government and political ranks.

Chatham House argues that political tensions between the Lebanese central bank and Hezbollah were a case in point. Starting in April 2020, Hezbollah ran an anti-corruption political campaign that sought to oust the current governor of Lebanon’s central bank, Riad Salameh, in an attempt to appoint its supporters to key posts for greater influence over the financial institution.

Legitimate anti-corruption campaigns must first be legal under a country’s constitutional framework. Saied’s campaign has been far from it. While his July 2021 actions were of dubious legitimacy, his recent decision to dissolve parliament was indubitably taken outside the existing legal framework. According to Article 77 of Tunisia’s Constitution, the president cannot dissolve parliament under the State of Exception, which Saied imposed in July 2021, and has ruled under ever since.

Moreover, Saied’s slow-paced and prosaic handling of corruption charges over the 2019 elections showcases his overall objective of getting rid of his political opponents rather than reforming the country.