Thursday, April 14, 2022

Pentagon: Sinking of warship 'big blow' to Russian fleet

The sinking of the warship Moskva after it was engulfed in an inferno was a "big blow" to Russia's naval strength in the Black Sea, the Pentagon has said.

"This is a big blow to the Black Sea fleet, this is... a key part of their efforts to execute some sort of naval dominance in the Black Sea," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told US broadcaster CNN.

"This is going to have an effect on their capabilities."

Russia says flagship missile cruise ship has sunk after fire

Russia's Defence Ministry has said the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk as it was towed back to port in stormy weather following an explosion and fire, Russian news agencies have reported.

The ministry had said earlier that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire, which Ukraine said was a result of its missile strike.

Zelenskyy: European countries buying Russian oil using blood money

European countries that continue to buy Russian oil are "earning their money in other people's blood," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

He cited Germany and Hungary, accusing them of blocking tougher energy embargoes. This year, Russia is expected to make $326 billion (£250 billion) in energy sales.

"Some of our friends and partners understand that it is a different time now, that it is no longer an issue of business and money – that it is an issue of survival," he told the BBC.

China serving as Putin’s ‘silent partner’ in Ukraine: CIA chief

China is working as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "silent partner" in his war against Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns has said.

Burns, speaking in his first public address since assuming the agency's top role, did not elaborate on China's support but said Beijing presents the CIA with "the most profound test" it has faced in its 75-year history, "lacking in neither ambition nor capability."

"It seeks to overtake us in literally every domain, from economic strength to military power, and from space to cyberspace," he said. "As an intelligence service, we have never had to deal with an adversary with more reach in more domains."

503 civilians killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

At least 503 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched its attack on February 24, the local governor said.

Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram that the dead included 24 children.

"This is an innocent civilian population, we will not forgive them for any life!" he wrote.

Russia reportedly destroyed 7 military facilities in Ukraine in the past 24 hours

Russian aviation has destroyed seven military facilities in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, including an artillery missile depot, Interfax news agency has quoted Russian defence ministry as saying.

Bad weather in Donbass could favour Ukrainians: US official

Rainy weather in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region could favour Kiev's forces in its fight against Russian forces, which are preparing a stronger offensive in the zone, a senior Pentagon official has said.

"The fact that the ground is softer will make it harder for them to do anything off of paved highways," said the official, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

The weather already played an important role in Ukraine's north at the beginning of the "special military operation", when the fact that the ground was not sufficiently frozen forced Russian tanks to circulate in long convoys on paved roads, making them vulnerable to the Ukrainian forces' Javelin anti-tank systems.

ICC will keep asking Russia to engage with Ukraine war crimes probe - prosecutor

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has said he will keep trying to get Russia to engage with his war crimes investigation in Ukraine.

Speaking at a briefing in Kiev after visiting a town in the region where Ukraine says atrocities were committed against civilians under recent Russian occupation, Khan said: "I'll keep trying to approach, for the third time, the Russian Federation."

Russia has dismissed allegations its troops committed war crimes in Ukraine as fake news.

French embassy to return to Kiev from Lviv in Ukraine's west

France has said its embassy in Ukraine will return to the capital Kiev from the western city of Lviv, where it had been relocated in early March after the Russian onslaught.

"This redeployment will happen very soon and will allow France to deepen its backing for Ukraine even further in all spheres to face the war unleashed by Russia on February 24," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye hopeful on mediation between Ukraine, Russia

Though recent "inhumane images" of apparent civilian massacres in Ukraine have affected the positive atmosphere of peace talks, hopes for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow remain alive on both sides, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

"We're neither very pessimistic nor entirely optimistic. We're realistic, that is, our cautious optimism continues, but we need to keep working," he said.

Türkiye will maintain its balanced and principled foreign policy towards Russia, he added. "Everyone understands that it would be unrealistic for us to partake in these (Russia) sanctions while acting as a mediator between both parties."

Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling border villages

The governor of a region in southern Russia bordering Ukraine has claimed that two villages were evacuated after one was shelled by Ukrainian forces.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram that the village of Spodaryushino close to the border "came under shelling from the Ukrainian side".

No one was injured but the authorities had "temporarily removed residents" from the village and another nearby "to ensure security".

Ukrainian helicopters hit homes in Bryansk region: Russia

Russia's investigative committee has reported that Ukrainian forces had carried out at least six helicopter air strikes against the village of Klimovo in the Russian region of Bryansk, injuring seven people.

The Bryansk region governor said earlier that two residential buildings in the village had been hit by shelling.

Ukraine's defence ministry and military did not respond to requests for comment about cross-border shelling in the area.

Kiev rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian border region

Kiev has rejected claims by Moscow that Ukrainian forces carried out attacks along the border between the countries including a strike Russia said left seven injured.

Ukraine's national security and defence council in a statement on social media instead accused Russia of staging "terror attacks" on its own territory to stir up "anti-Ukrainian hysteria" in the country.

"There have been several terrorist attacks on the Russian border, in which the Russian leadership accuses Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence groups," it added.

Ukrainian parliament calls Russian army's actions 'genocide'

Ukraine's parliament has backed a resolution recognising the actions of the Russian military in the country as "genocide".

"The actions committed by the armed forces of Russia are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of the systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and the deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development," the text approved by a majority of 363 lawmakers said.

More than 4.7 million Ukrainians flee in 50 days: UN

More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the 50 days since the conflict began, the United Nations said, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,736,471 Ukrainians had fled since Russia's assault began on February 24, a figure up 79,962 on Wednesday's update.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

Putin: Russia will direct energy eastwards as Europe shuns Russian gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.

"EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilising the market", Putin said.

"Unfriendly countries are admitting that they cannot do without Russian energy resources", Putin said.

Ukraine conflict ‘severely affecting’ eurozone economy: ECB’s Lagarde

Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine is "severely" impacting the eurozone economy, with surging energy costs, supply chain disruptions and weaker consumer confidence weighing on growth, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has said.

"The war in Ukraine is severely affecting the euro area economy and has significantly increased uncertainty," Lagarde said in a virtual press conference.

"The impact of the war on the economy will depend on how the conflict evolves, on the effect of current sanctions and on possible further measures."

Russia claims border post fired at from Ukraine: TASS

Russia's security service has said that a border post in the Bryansk region had been fired at from Ukraine but that no one was injured in the incident, TASS news agency has reported.

There was no immediate reaction from Kiev.

Having initially expected to swiftly overcome its neighbour, Russia has faced fierce resistance and now even reprisals in its own territory — leading Moscow to threaten to strike command centres in Kiev if Ukraine continues to launch attacks on Russian soil.

Russian flagship 'remains afloat' after munitions explosion

The Russian defence ministry has said its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, is still afloat after a fire set off ammunitions explosions onboard.

"There is no open fire. The ammunitions explosions have stopped. The Moskva cruiser remains afloat," the ministry said in a statement. It added that the warship's "main missile armaments" were not harmed and its crew has been evacuated.

The Ukrainian military said earlier it had struck the Russian warship. The Russian defence ministry, however, said the cause of the fire was still being established.

Kharkiv governor: 4 civilians killed, 10 wounded in shelling