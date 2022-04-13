The prime minister of Ivory Coast has tabled his resignation and that of his government as President Alassane Ouattara plans to slim down the size of the cabinet.

The government will be reduced to around 30 ministers from the current 41, with new appointments to be made next week to govern the world's top cocoa producer, Ouattara announced on Wednesday.

The president is expected to address a joint session of the West African country's parliament on April 19, a government spokesperson said.

A slimmer cabinet will be more efficient and in tune with the global economic climate, Ouattara said during the cabinet meeting at which he accepted the government's resignation.

"It is imperative to reduce state spending and re-focus on social and security resilience," he added.

Government re-shuffle