Silicon Valley, techno-futurists and politicians have argued that we are living on the cusp of an era of rapid technological automation heralding the end of work as we know it.

But does the much-discussed “rise of the robots” explain the jobs crisis that awaits us on the other side of the pandemic? How many jobs will disappear due to automation and how can we make sure that it isn’t our own jobs?

As it turns out, a new study published in Science Robotics offers a way to prepare for that inevitable scenario through an innovative automation risk index.

A team of roboticists from The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and economists from the University of Lausanne combined scientific and technical literature on robotic abilities with employment and wage statistics to develop a method to calculate which currently existing jobs are more at risk of being automated.

Additionally, a method has been devised for suggesting career transitions to jobs that are less at risk of automation and require less intensive retraining efforts.

“There are several studies predicting how many jobs will be automated by robots but they all focus on software robots, such as speech and image recognition, financial robo-advisers, chatbots, and so forth. Furthermore, those predictions wildly oscillate depending on how job requirements and software abilities are assessed,” said Professor Dario Floreano, Director of EPFL’s Laboratory of Intelligent System, who led the study at EPFL.

“Here, we consider not only artificial intelligence software, but also real intelligent robots that perform physical work and we developed a method for a systematic comparison of human and robotic abilities used in hundreds of jobs.”

One key innovation of the study is a novel way of mapping robotic capabilities onto job requirements.

The research team investigated the European H2020 Robotic Multi-Annual Roadmap (MAR), a strategy document by the European Commission, which describes dozens of abilities required from current or future robots, organised by categories like manipulation, perception, sensing, and interaction with humans.