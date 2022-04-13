With the withdrawal of Russian forces from northern Ukraine, it’s easy to see the indelible wounds it has left on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, which Vladimir Putin calls the mother of all Russian cities.

But the withdrawal does not mean the end of Moscow’s military engagement in Ukraine, it’s more of a pause to regroup Russian troops and switch attention to eastern Ukraine, the ultimate focus for Putin’s endgame, according to the Kremlin.

Prior to Russia's full-fledged attack on Ukraine in February, many analysts had speculated that Putin would aim to take over eastern Ukraine, where two pro-Russian separatist regions are located in violation of Kiev’s territorial integrity.

But why eastern Ukraine?

There are various reasons for Moscow’s interest, ranging from the region’s significant Russian population to its rich oil and gas fields. But the main reason is rooted in a military stalemate between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the region, which goes back to 2014, a crucial year for both Kiev and Moscow.

In 2014, the Revolution of Dignity or Maidan Revolution ousted a pro-Russian Ukrainian government led by Viktor Yanukovych, a native of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, and ties between Kiev and Moscow significantly deteriorated.

Russia fiercely opposed the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution, which marked the second wave of the pro-Western Orange Revolution in 2004, strengthening Kiev’s ties with both the EU and NATO. Moscow responded to it by annexing the Crimean Peninsula in a violation of international law.

‘Frozen conflict’

While the annexation of Crimea, where a Russian majority lives, was largely peaceful after an illegal referendum, a similar scenario did not emerge in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-speaking people are a significant minority, except in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the two Russian-majority areas.

As a result, in Donetsk and Luhansk, pro-Russian separatists started an insurgency against Kiev with a degree of support from locals and took control of parts of the two regions, which are located in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

While pro-Russian rebels received substantial support from Moscow, including soldiers and arms, they could not hold most of the Donbass region against Ukraine’s intense military efforts backed by volunteers.

From 2014 to the start of the 2022 military conflict, more than 13,000 people had been killed in eastern Ukraine and some media reports show that Moscow had also lost more than 2,000 Russian soldiers. Over one million Ukrainians had fled to countries like Russia and other states, while 1.6 million Ukrainians had been internally displaced due to the ongoing conflict.

There were several ceasefires, as many as 29, as places like Mariupol changed hands between the separatists and Ukrainian forces during the ongoing conflict in the Donbass region.

There was also a serious international initiative called the Minsk agreement, initiated by France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, which helped decrease hostilities, but fighting continued regardless. According to the agreement, Ukraine should be decentralised, giving the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic “special status.” Ukraine did not implement those changes.

The stalemate created a headache for the Kremlin, which debated whether or not to intervene directly in the conflict to carve out separatist enclaves in Ukraine, as it had in Georgia’s South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two pro-Russian breakaway regions, in 2008.

In the end, the Russian attack began on February 24, a fateful day, which might have been purposely chosen to send a cryptic message to Kiev, whose anti-Moscow 2014 revolution had ended on February 23 eight years ago, ousting Yanukovych.

While Russians labelled the attack as “special military operations” aiming to liberate Ukraine and de-Nazify it, they faced real resistance even in eastern Ukraine from Kharkiv to Mariupol, where the cities’ largely Russian-speaking people opposed Moscow’s assault, backing Kiev’s territorial integrity.