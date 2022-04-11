Clashes between Hindus and Muslims during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami have prompted police in India to impose a curfew in several Indian states even as authorities in central Madhya Pradesh state demolished several houses belonging to Muslims, witnesses said and local media reported.

At least one person was killed and several houses or shops were set on fire in at least seven Indian states that witnessed violent clashes on Monday.

In Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the district administration demolished the houses of many Muslims and alleged the residents were involved in stone-pelting a Hindu procession.

Videos on social media showed mobs pelting stones on mosques in several areas and DJs playing loud music outside the mosques.

"Police came to demolish Jama masjid complex in Talab chowk. They broke down the shutters of the shop but then they left after Muslims confronted them. But they have returned again and began demolishing the complex," local news website Maktoob reported.

The violence started on Sunday when the Muslim community objected to a DJ playing objectionable music in the procession. This was followed by stone-pelting and arson at many places in the city, in which many people including Khargone's superintendent of police were injured.

Government targeting Muslims?

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress media chief KK Mishra said that the incident was pre-planned and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was targeting Muslims through it.

"Everything is being done under the supervision of the government. How the government and the authorities determine who were the persons involved in the rioting just within a few hours after the incident and without conducting any inquiry?" he told Anadolu Agency.

"What is the proof that the persons whose houses have been razed were responsible for the violence?"

Clashes also broke out during Ram Navami processions in two towns in the western state of Gujarat –– Himmatnagar and Khambhat –– on Sunday. One person was killed while another was injured in clashes in Khambhat, according to local police.

The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered from the spot after a stone-pelting incident between two communities during the procession on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Another person was injured in the incident while some shops were torched.

In 2002, Gujarat was gripped by deadly, large-scale communal violence for around a month. Rights groups say about 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time and a rising star in the Hindu nationalist BJP.

In West Bengal, several people were injured in an attack on a Ram Navami procession in Howrah, adjacent to Kolkata and Bankura, bordering the state of Jharkhand.

In Bankura, there was an alleged attack on the car of the BJP lawmaker and Union Minister Subhash Sarkar. Similarly, in Howrah, there was allegedly stone pelting on the procession.

Local police arrested 17 BJP supporters following the incident.