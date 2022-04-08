Türkiye has welcomed the progress made toward an Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty during a meeting of the leaders of the two countries and the head of the European Council this week.

Ankara welcomes the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia “to instruct their respective ministers of foreign affairs to begin preparations for a peace treaty as well as their agreement on the establishment of a joint border commission by the end of April between the two countries,” read a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.

“Türkiye supports and actively contributes to the efforts for establishing peace and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel held discussions in Brussels on Wednesday.

After the April 6 meeting, Michel announced that Aliyev and Pashinyan agreed to launch a “concrete process” for peace talks and made “a lot of progress.”

The leaders also agreed to set up a joint committee and maintain a “channel of communication,” Michel told reporters after the five-hour meeting.

The two also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by the end of April “to delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline,” according to a statement released after the meeting.

