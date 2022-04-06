The US has announced it approved the sale of up to $95 million worth of training and equipment to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system, something Taipei said would help protect the island from any invasion by China.

"The proposed sale will help to sustain (Taiwan’s) missile density and ensure readiness for air operations," the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added Taiwan will use the proposed training and equipment as a "deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense."

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the arms deal — the third approved under US President Joe Biden — saying it would help protect against Beijing's "continuing military expansion and provocation".

"In the face of China's continuing military expansion and provocation, Taiwan must fully demonstrate its strong determination to defend itself," it said in a statement.

Taiwan's defense ministry said the planned deal is expected to take effect in one month.

READ MORE:China to raise its military spending by 7 percent