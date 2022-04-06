Greeks have held a general strike over soaring prices, with the walkout shutting down public services and knocking out ferries and trains.

The country's biggest civil service and private sector unions joined Wednesday's action, with separate demonstrations by unions and leftist groups taking place in Athens and main cities.

“For the last 14 years, workers have been bearing the burden of a deep crisis that affected the income and the lives of everyone,” said the General Confederation of Greek Workers union (GSEE).

GSEE was referring to the Greek financial crisis that started in late 2009 and left the country dependent on international bailouts for a decade.

“The years have passed and the crisis is deepening, the burdens remain, rights are shrinking," GSEE said.

"We are striking and demanding the government take measures here and now."

