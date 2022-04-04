French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election, has confessed his failure to contain the rise of right-wing extremists under his presidency, five days before the first round of voting for the presidential election begins.

Responding to a question on his share of responsibility for the rise of the right-wing, Macron told France Inter radio on Monday: "I did a lot of mea culpa...I did not manage to stem it. But I think that I have not, during these five years, tried to dodge the subjects.”

Defending his years in the Elysee, Macron said he led the government in a difficult time marked by the disruption of society.

He pointed to the disturbances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, ecological changes, the geopolitical crisis, fake news and misinformation on social networks creating doubts about human consciousness.

“All this has led to fears in our society and those who play with fears are rising and I have not succeeded in stemming it," he acknowledged.

The left-wing opposition has accused his government of engaging in autocratic politics like targeting Muslim minorities, regulating immigration and strengthening police laws.

