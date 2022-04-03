At least 20 civilians have been killed in a night attack on a gold mine in Burkina Faso's restive north.

"Dozens of armed men travelling on motorcycles attacked the gold mine in Kougdiguin," on the night of Thursday to Friday in the Namentenga province, a local said on Saturday.

"Sadly we registered about 20 deaths and an equal number of people wounded," the source said.

Another local source put the death toll at 22, adding that "women and children" figured among the victims. Local media also covered the attack.

