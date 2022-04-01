Embattled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that opposition parties sent him three options through the military establishment: resign, face a no-confidence motion, or announce a fresh election.

"I will not resign," Khan declared speaking to local ARY TV, adding that if he wins the no-confidence vote, expected Sunday, he may call a new election.

He criticised the opposition parties, saying that he got reports last August that some leaders were visiting foreign embassies in Islamabad, and that even former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had met with Hussain Haqqani in London.

Haqqani, a US-based former Pakistan ambassador to the US, was close to former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Pakistani military also accused Haqqani in 2011 of issuing visas to US intelligence officials as an ambassador with the consent of the then-Pakis tan Peoples Party (PPP) government in 2008.

“People like Husain Haqqani were meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London,” Khan told the broadcaster.

He accused opposition parties of collaborating with foreign powers that openly call for regime change.

'My life is also in danger'

Asked about a threatening memo he said he received, Khan said the foreign country behind the memo not only wanted to topple his government but also threatened consequences if his government was not removed.